Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $574,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,335,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $102,169,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 601.4% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 465,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at $30,393,522. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,551 shares of company stock worth $20,506,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. William Blair upgraded Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Elastic Stock Down 4.0 %

ESTC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

