Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.