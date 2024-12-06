Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 121,461 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,461 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.0 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

