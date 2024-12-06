Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,340 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.56.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $427.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

