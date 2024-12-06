eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 475551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

eEnergy Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

