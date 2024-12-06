Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.17% of Elbit Systems worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 218,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.65. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $255.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

