Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,591,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

