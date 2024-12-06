Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$61.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

