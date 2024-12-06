Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,534 ($19.57) and last traded at GBX 1,546 ($19.73). 737,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 544,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,556 ($19.85).

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2,733.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,696.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.18.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

