Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.2% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

