Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 13,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

