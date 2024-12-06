EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

