Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $21.74.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.
