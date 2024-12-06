Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 6th (AGX, AJB, AMBA, ARE, ASAN, AV, BMO, CGON, CM, CNA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 6th:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at CJS Securities. CJS Securities currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 565 ($7.21) price target on the stock.

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.02) price target on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.70) price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) target price on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $438.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $370.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 6,400 ($81.66) price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $261.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.34) price target on the stock.

Zigup (LON:ZIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.98) price target on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

