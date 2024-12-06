Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 6th (AGX, AJB, AMBA, ARE, ASAN, AV, BMO, CGON, CM, CNA)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 6th:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at CJS Securities. CJS Securities currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 565 ($7.21) price target on the stock.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.02) price target on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.70) price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) target price on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $438.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $370.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 6,400 ($81.66) price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $261.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.34) price target on the stock.

Zigup (LON:ZIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.98) price target on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.