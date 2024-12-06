Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Lowered by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 13.2% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $3,463,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

EQC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

