Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,306,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

