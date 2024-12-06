ESSA Pharma Inc. Adopts Executive Severance Plan**United States Securities and Exchange Commission Filing – ESSA Pharma Inc. submitted a current report on Form 8-K, dated June 5, 2024, announcing the adoption of the ESSA Pharma Inc. Severance Plan.

)*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ESSA Pharma’s 8K filing here.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading