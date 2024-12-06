Essex D. Mitchell Sells 24,856 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hologic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 1,356,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,923. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.