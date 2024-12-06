Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

