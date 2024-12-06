Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI remained flat at $13.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 364,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,564. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

