Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.65). Approximately 5,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 60,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.68).

Everyman Media Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.12.

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.