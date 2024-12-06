Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.57. 1,056,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,554,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Fastly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $98,763.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,137.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $396,866.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,155,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,677,483.54. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,600 shares of company stock worth $1,402,681 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.