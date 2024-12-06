Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 135662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

