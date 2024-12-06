FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
FIH Mobile Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
