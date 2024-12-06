Financial Survey: Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) vs. Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -1,764.88% Mexco Energy 17.59% 6.94% 6.37%

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Mexco Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Mexco Energy $6.93 million 3.43 $1.35 million $0.57 20.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Himalaya Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

