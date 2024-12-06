First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,223.10. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,193,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after buying an additional 112,432 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 22.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,619,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 301,443 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 676,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

