First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and traded as high as $27.10. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 21,880.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.