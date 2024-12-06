First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.70. 5,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

