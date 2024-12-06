First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.47 and traded as high as $57.49. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 10,281 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $230.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

