First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.47 and traded as high as $57.49. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 10,281 shares trading hands.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $230.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.