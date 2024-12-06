Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

