Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) Critical Analysis

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Five9 alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and ChinaCache International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $910.49 million 3.45 -$81.76 million ($0.50) -83.54 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ChinaCache International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

This table compares Five9 and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -3.66% -1.53% -0.44% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five9 and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 5 14 0 2.74 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $59.22, indicating a potential upside of 41.78%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

Five9 beats ChinaCache International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Free Report)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.