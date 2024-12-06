Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,494 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Baidu Trading Up 1.3 %

BIDU stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.