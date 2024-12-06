Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $254,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

