Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $286,000 in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

