Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $323,000 in Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 9.04% of Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.38.
Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Profile
