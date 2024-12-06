Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $323,000 in Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 9.04% of Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Get Volatility Shares Trust - -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (ZIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. The fund holds short positions in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh month VIX futures contracts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Volatility Shares Trust - -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatility Shares Trust - -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.