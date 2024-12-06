Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.23 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

