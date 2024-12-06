Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 158 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

FTXL opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

