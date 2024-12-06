Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 268 Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBIL. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $828,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1763 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

