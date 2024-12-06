FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $63.63.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,893.29. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

