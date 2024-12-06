Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 14,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

