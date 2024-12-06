Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 2370016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

YMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

