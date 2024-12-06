Future (LON:FUTR) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.50). 338,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 438,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.12).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Future to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.42) to GBX 733 ($9.35) in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Future’s payout ratio is 394.74%.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
