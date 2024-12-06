Future plc (LON:FUTR) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.40

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Future Trading Up 4.3 %

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 922.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,011.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,438.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Future alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Future to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.42) to GBX 733 ($9.35) in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.