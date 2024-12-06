GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

GATX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $159.24 on Wednesday. GATX has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,710,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 16.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

