Genie Energy Advances its Insurance Strategy: Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a prominent retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, has recently provided an update on its consumer insurance initiative. The company is expanding its consum

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Genie Energy’s 8K filing here.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
