Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

