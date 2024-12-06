Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.66 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.38 ($0.18), with a volume of 10708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.96 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of £37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

