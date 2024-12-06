Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

