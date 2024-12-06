Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $13,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

