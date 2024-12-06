Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the period. Globant makes up about 2.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Globant worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Globant by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.06.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

